New Delhi: The ongoing lockdown, which commenced from March 25, has been extended till June 30 with several relaxations and a few restrictions. Lockdown 5.0 will be a one-month phase, which will be basically a staggered unlock down. The ministry of home affairs has released a detailed list of activities permitted from June 1 to June 30.

However, there are a few activities which will not be allowed, no matter where you are — in green, orange, red zones etc.

1. International air travel of passengers

2. Opening of metro rails

3. Cinema halls

4. Gyms

5. Swimming pools

6. Entertainment parks

7. Theatres.

8. Bars and auditoriums

9. Assembly halls

10. Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gatherings