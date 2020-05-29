New Delhi: A day after holding talks with Chief Ministers of states, Union Territories (UTs), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. If reports are to be believed, the duo reportedly held a detailed discussion on extension coronavirus lockdown. Notably, the fourth phase of lockdown, which was announced on May 17, will end on May 31. Also Read - 'Tell Country Exactly What's Happening': Rahul Gandhi to Centre on India-China Face-Off

Earlier in the day, prior to the meeting of PM Modi and Amit Shah, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had said that lockdown should be extended for 15 more days.

"Lockdown must be extended for 15 more days, it is needed, as the graph of COVID-19 is rising. I spoke to HM Shah on phone and I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxations – restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume", ANI quoted Pramod Sawant as saying.