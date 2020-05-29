New Delhi: With lockdown 4.0 ending on Sunday and lockdown 5.0 imminent from June 1, Delhi on Friday listed out recommendations made by it to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his discussion with Chief Ministers in this regard on Thursday. Also Read - Amid Surge in Coronavirus-related Death Toll, Delhi Govt Permits Use of Wood For Cremation of COVID-19 Patients

Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "The Delhi government believes that places where large gatherings take place, like cinema halls, should remain closed. Schools and colleges should also remain closed."

Notably, the Karnataka government has, on the other hand, indicated that places of worship across the state will open from June 1. An official announcement in this regard will be made on receiving approval from the Centre.

Delhi has, in the last two days, reported coronavirus cases in access of 1,000, thus crossing the 16,000 and 17,000 mark in the process. With a latest spike in cases of 1,106-its biggest thus far-Delhi now has 17,386 positive cases of coronavirus, including 7,846 discharges and 348 deaths.

The previous spike in Delhi was of 1,024.

The Centre, notably, is yet to announce if the lockdown, in effect continuously since March 25, will be extended beyond May 31, the day its fourth phase is scheduled to end. However, in an indication that it will continue, Goa CM Pramod Sawant today said that he ‘feels’ that the lockdown will be extended by 15 more days.

Also today, Home Minister Shah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a discussion with him in this regard.