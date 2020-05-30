New Delhi: From June 1 onwards, more relaxations will be on the way to all states as India will be entering the fifth stage of the ongoing lockdown which was put in place on March 25. However, Delhi-NCR border curbs will not likely be eased from June 1 — not during the first half of June at least, say those who are in the know of the contentious issue. Also Read - Coronavirus Delhi Updates: Two More Hospitals Declared As Covid-19 Facilities

1. Delhi-Noida border was shut on March 21 soon after Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz became a hotspot of corona cases. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines Likely Tomorrow: Will Metro, Malls, Restaurants Open? Check State-Wise Plan

2. The border was eased on May 17 after the Uttar Pradesh government gave an order to open the border following the Centre’s approval to inter-state movement. Also Read - Earthquake of 4.6 Magnitude Jolts Parts of Delhi NCR, Epicentre in Haryana

3. On May 18, the Noida administration again imposed the sealing.

4. Haryana, too, wants Delhi-Gurgaon border to remain closed for the time being.

5. During lockdown 4.0, when all restrictions were being eased, the Delhi-Ghaziabad border also got sealed.

6. All these border sealings are leading to traffic snarls in Delhi-NCR.

7. Both Noida and Gurgaon blame the rise in the number of cases on Delhi as in the rest of the states, the number is comparatively fewer.

8. Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar are the four worst-hit districts in Haryana.

9. Noida too claims that many of its COVID-19 patients visited Delhi.

10. While the state governments are leaving the border issue to the district administrations, the district authorities are saying that the final decisions would be taken only after the state’s approval.

For this very reason, even if Delhi Metro starts from June 1, it won’t have services to Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad lines.