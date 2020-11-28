New Delhi: In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus cases, the Manipur government has imposed a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am till the end of this year. Dr Rajesh Kumar, state chief secretary made an announcement in this regard last night. Besides, the administration has also capped the number of people allowed at social and customary ceremonies to 20.

“There will be night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am in Manipur up to 31st December 2020 or until further orders whichever is earlier. Movement of essential services, goods trucks, and officials on duty exempted”, the government stated.

