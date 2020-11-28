New Delhi: In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus cases, the Manipur government has imposed a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am till the end of this year. Dr Rajesh Kumar, state chief secretary made an announcement in this regard last night. Besides, the administration has also capped the number of people allowed at social and customary ceremonies to 20. 
“There will be night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am in Manipur up to 31st December 2020 or until further orders whichever is earlier. Movement of essential services, goods trucks, and officials on duty exempted”, the government stated.

Opening of shops in Thangal and Paona bazaars, except the wholesale shops, will be in accordance with the roster system. Also Read - Schools in This State to Remain Closed Till Year End to Curb The Spread of Coronavirus | Check Details

Yesterday, Manipur reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of positive cases to 24,292. The death toll, on the other hand, soared to 256 Also Read - Can Mutations in SARS-CoV-2 Increase Its Transmissibility? Read on to Know

According to the state government, 21,006 people have been recovered so far. The active cases stand at 3,252 with recovery rate at 85.68 per cent in the state.