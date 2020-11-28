Night Curfew Till End of The Year, Cap on Social Ceremonies Guests: Is This State Bracing For Lockdown Again?
Besides, the administration has also capped the number of people allowed at social and customary ceremonies to 20.
New Delhi: In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus cases, the Manipur government has imposed a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am till the end of this year. Dr Rajesh Kumar, state chief secretary made an announcement in this regard last night. Besides, the administration has also capped the number of people allowed at social and customary ceremonies to 20.
Published Date: November 28, 2020 9:20 AM IST
Updated Date: November 28, 2020 9:21 AM IST