New Delhi: As India entered into the final week of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted yet again with Chief Ministers and highlighted the importance for states to enforce prescribed guidelines strictly in the coronavirus hotspots zones. PM Modi conveyed to Chief Ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus.

The mood at the meeting (of PM with CMs) was that the lockdown should continue but with some relaxation, news agency ANI quoted Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy as saying.

"Most of the CMs said the way in which cases are increasing, there should be a cautious approach & PM should take a call on basis of observation of CMs. Most of the BJP-ruled states' CMs said that lockdown should be continued & economic activities be started slowly", said Narayanaswamy.

Here’s what the chief ministers demanded:

COVID-19 related lockdown which is scheduled to end on May 3, should be extended further, with relaxations for economic activities within the state but the borders should be sealed: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

I’ve demanded that lockdown should continue otherwise we can’t face these things in Odisha. Let it be one month more, then, we will see what is going on: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das who was present along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at PM’s video conference meeting.

At the video conference meeting with the PM and Home Minister, we have mooted to continue with the lockdown post-May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones affected districts in Meghalaya, tweeted Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that they will continue to follow the directions issued by the Centre.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy demanded financial aid and grants to fight the pandemic. He also asked the centre to open industries.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat asked centre to start business and trade activities in a phased manner with a focus on saving lives.

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur informed Centre that situation is under control in his state and they are now in a position to start economic activities.