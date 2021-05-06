New Delhi: Amid nationwide devastation due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, many states have imposed curfews and lockdown restrictions to combat the overwhelming surge of infections caused by the deadly virus. Experts and political leaders have been advocating the need for a total lockdown across the country while the government is holding regular meetings to discuss possibilities. However, till the time the Centre takes a decision on nationwide lockdown, many states have already imposed their own measures to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Also Read - What is N440K COVID-19 Variant? Is it 15 times More Virulent? | Know What CCMB Says

Here are states that have imposed lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions this month: Also Read - Options Being Discussed, Says Govt on Imposing Full Lockdown in India as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Delhi

Delhi has been reeling under a huge oxygen shortage. The national capital went under a lockdown on April 19 for a week. It was later extended and will continue till May 10. Also Read - Third Wave is Coming, Oxygen Crisis Needs to End Now: Supreme Court Raps Centre

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh extended its weekend lockdown and has imposed ‘corona curfew’ till May 10. This includes Noida and Greater Noida area and an e-pass is necessary for movement within the state.

Haryana

The Haryana government imposed a seven-day-long lockdown from May 3. E-pass is mandatory for traffic movement.

Bihar

Bihar imposed a lockdown from May 4 till May 15. Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state till May 15.

West Bengal

Re-elected Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced strict restrictions and suspended the operation of local trains. While no lockdown has been imposed, all shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed from May 7.

Odisha

Odisha is under a 14-day total lockdown from May 5 to May 19 to contain the virus spread.

Karnataka

Karnataka imposed a two-week curfew from April 27 to May 12. The government is now considering the option of imposing another total lockdown in the state at least for two weeks.

Kerala

In view of the strong second wave of COVID-19, Kerala Chief Minister announced a full lockdown from May 8 to 16.

Apart from these, other states and citie have also While Mumbai and Delhi have shown a slight drop in the positivity rate, cities like Kolkata, Dehradun, Gurugram, Srinagar and Guwahati have shown a sudden spike raising alarm for new hotspots.