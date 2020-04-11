New Delhi: Scores of migrant workers and labourers were on Friday evening seen out on the streets of Surat in Gujarat allegedly setting vehicles and property on fire. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Reports are that a group of migrant workers who were stuck at state borders due to the lockdown went on a rampage demanding that necessary arrangements be made for them to return to their native places and are also seeking quick disbursal of unpaid dues.

Some migrant workers took to the streets in Laskana area and set ablaze handcarts demanding that they be allowed to return to their native states, the police said.

Unfortunate scenes from Surat, Gujarat. Some of the migrant Workers stuck in Surat due to lockdown have time on rampage have set few vehicles on fire. They are demanding that the necessary arrangements be made for them to return to their native & they are given their unpaid dues. pic.twitter.com/ml2DcB7bQg — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) April 10, 2020

Workers who have become jobless due to the lockdown are demanding that they should be allowed to return to their villages, he said.

While the situation has been brought under control, police officials have taken several migrant workers to custody for engaging in violent protest amid the lockdown.

The arson happened on a day when the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 378 after 116 new cases were reported since Thursday night, a senior health official said. With two more deaths reported during this period, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 19, he added.