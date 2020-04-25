New Delhi: After the Centre issued an order on Friday night allowing the functioning of selected non-essential shops, several state governments on Saturday decided to go into a pause and ponder mode, before reopening the shops. Also Read - Delhi Zoo's Famous White Tigress Kalpana Dies at 13, IVRI Confirms Death Out of Renal Failure And Not Covid-19

The order came on the eve of Ramzan which starts from today. According to the order, all shops can open from today in rural areas, except those in the shopping malls and market complexes.

In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and malls are not allowed to open.

Opening shops at a time when the curve is being flattened means crowding, though the government order mandates social distancing, the wearing of the masks etc. State governments, therefore, are not rushing to open the shops.

Assam: Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the state government will take a decision on April 27 in this regard. As of now, no shops, dealing with non-essential things, are being allowed to open. Assam is also allowing over 70,000 people to travel — stranded in different districts of the state.

Gujarat: The deputy CM has said that shops will be opened in the rural areas of the state, but the decision to open urban area shops will be taken later. Gujarat has emerged as one of the worst-hit cities.

Delhi: “A decision will be taken this afternoon. Delhi has 92 hotspots… entire city or district is not a containment zone. Whatever is finalised, will be started only after April 30,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

Tamil Nadu sees crowding ahead of lockdown

As Tamil Nadu has announced an intense lockdown for four days in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and for three days in Salem and Tirupur, the state witnessed rush and panic buying on Saturday.