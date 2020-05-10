New Delhi: As Centre is taking stock of the state-wise situation of the Coronavirus in a video conference meeting of all chief secretaries and health secretaries, the Meghalaya government has decided to allow shops to reopen and vehicle to ply across the state from Monday. Only Shillong will continue to be under lockdown as it has two active COVID-19 cases. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases Doubled, But Economic Activity Remains on Govt Agenda: Relaxed Lockdown Week One Wrap

“The deputy commissioners and district transport officers have been asked to work out the modalities for regulating (public and private transport) on a rotation basis,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday. Also Read - COVID-19: Over 3,000 New Cases, 128 Deaths Recorded in 24 Hours, A Week Before Lockdown 3.0 Ends

Here is the plan: Also Read - Release Tablighi Jamaat members Who Completed Quarantine Period, Delhi Government Asks DMs

1. All passenger vehicles have been asked to run with 50 per cent occupancy.

2. In Shillong, the government has granted permission to automobile and stationery shops for resuming business, while adhering to social distancing norms.

3. The relaxations, however, do not apply to two main commercial hubs Lewduh market and Khyndailad market, for now.

4. As a precautionary measure, the state has ordered mandatory home quarantine for people who recently visited two medical facilities in Assam, where a COVID-19 case and a death due to the disease have been registered. A postgraduate student at Guwahati Medical College Hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 7. At Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, a COVID-19 death was reported on the same day.

5. On Saturday, one person tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total count in the state to 13. Of the 13, ten have recovered and two are active cases. One person had succumbed to the disease last month.

