New Delhi: As India enters the final phase of coronavirus lockdown that is scheduled to end on May 17, the central government on Monday shifted its focus to the newer large cluster cases and its containment efforts to ensure that the country does not reach the community transmission stage. Also Read - Bajaj Auto Commences Reopening of Dealerships Across India

With a record jump of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the government is tracking some relatively large outbreaks that have been noticed in particular locations through the Aarogya Setu app. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Constitutes Task Force to Woo MNCs Looking to Relocate From China

After facing flak over the app’s security concerns last week, the government said that the coronavirus contact-tracing app was designed keeping in mind privacy of people and is playing a crucial role in India’s fight against COVID-19. Also Read - As IRCTC All Set to Start Train Services From May 12, Three Chief Ministers Don’t Favour The Idea

Asked if India has entered community transmission stage of COVID-19 yet, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, “Some clusters have been found here (in the country), and in some cases in some particular locations relatively large outbreaks have also been noticed.”

“And in this context if you remember even AIIMS Director (Dr Randeep Guleria) had said that if these are not contained properly, the transmission rate would become higher. So, it is important for us now to focus on containment efforts and ensure that we do not reach the stage of community transmission, he added.

Agarwal said the government is constantly identifying pockets which have been reporting a larger number of cases so that strong containment measures can be implemented.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has developed the detection kit that will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of the population exposed to the infection.

As of this evening, India has recorded 4,213 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths, taking the total cases to 67,152 and death toll to 2,206.