New Delhi: Days before the extended lockdown ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states and Union territories via video conference on Monday, April 27. Though, the exact time of meeting is yet to be confirmed, reports have claimed that the video meeting could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown, which is in place till May 3. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi Stresses on 2-Feet Distance, Asks People to Stop Spitting in Public | 10 Points

Notably, this will be the third video conference of PM Modi with the Chief Ministers amid COVID-19 spread. He had held a similar meetings on March 20 and April 11 via video conferencing and had discussed the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country with chief ministers.

While the central and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various sectors to boost economic activities and provide relief to people, some states such as Telangana, Maharashtra and others are expected to request PM Modi for extension in the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.

Apart from that, the Prime Minister is also likely to take up state-specific issues and formulate a common exit plan.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier. On April 14, the prime minister had announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.