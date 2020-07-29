Lockdown Extension in Bihar: Terming the COVID-19 situation in Bihar as ‘alarming’, the home department of the government has extended the lockdown till August 16, for the time being. “The requirement for a lockdown is inevitable and urgent to contain the further spread of the COVID-19 within the state,” the government order said. Also Read - Lockdown Extension in States: Do Not Just Mindlessly Extend Curbs, Use This Time Gainfully, Centre Says to Bihar, Bengal, Assam

1. 50% staff strength in both Centre and state government offices. Officers will have to come to the office.

2. Other emergency services, electricity, water, municipality, hospitals, will function.

3. Shops, banks, ATMs will function normally

4. Educational institutes will remain closed.

5. All places of worship will be closed. There will be no exception.

6. No gathering will be allowed.

7. Sports complexes will be allowed to open. But no spectators will be allowed.

8. DMs will not have the power to dilute the restrictions. But they can impose some other restrictions as deemed necessary.

9. Air travel and train travel will be unhindered as mandated by the railways and the DGCA.

10. Transport which are not essential will be barred.