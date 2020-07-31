Lockdown Extension News: Amid rising coronavirus cases, lockdown has been extended in Kohima, Nagaland till August 7. “This extension of the complete lockdown measures by the DTF Kohima is necessitated after taking into consideration and deliberating on the recent surge in the COVID-19 positive cases in the district outside the Quarantine Centre. Hence all the provisions of the Total lockdown order dated 23rd July 2020 will be in force”, read an official notification. Also Read - Punjab Unlock 3 Guidelines: Night Curfew From 11 PM-5 AM, Gyms to Open on August 5 | Read Details

