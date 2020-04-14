New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the second round of the nationwide lockdown by 20 more days, the Indian Railways on Tuesday extended its suspension of passenger train services till May 3. Also Read - Cops Injured in Bengal as Protest Against Setting up of Quarantine Centre Turns Violent

"We have taken the decision keeping in view the extended lockdown period. More updates will be available shortly," an official of the Indian Railways said.

Bookings for passenger trains were earlier suspended till April 14 midnight. The railways noted that anyone who had made advance train reservations in this duration will be refunded the amount within a few working days.

Airline majors have also started announcing the suspension of their services till May 3. However, a reassesment on resuming certain economic activities, including flight operations, will be made after April 20 based on the nation’s progress on the pandemic situation.

#6EAlert: We're experiencing a high inflow of queries on live chat & social media channels, our call centres are temporarily suspended.We're working round the clock to assist you as quickly as we can. Visit https://t.co/63xEU6Vj8X to make any changes to your existing reservation. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 13, 2020

The lockdown extension comes at a time when the country is grappling to flatten the curve of coronavirus pandemic. In his address, PM Modi also said that stringent measures will be taken till April 20 for close monitoring to ensure that citizens follow all preventive norms like social distancing.

Notably, as of this morning, at least 1211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours across India. The total positive tally in the country stands at 10,363.