Lockdown Extension News: While the union government has issued new guidelines for ‘unlock 3’, allowing opening up of all services except those in the containment zones, several states, on the other hand, have extended lockdown till the end of August to break the chain of COVID-19 or coronavirus transmission. Also Read - Lockdown Extended in This State Capital Till August 7 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak | Tough Measures to be Implemented For a Week

With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India’s COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805. The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus infection. The death toll increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in 24 hours. Also Read - Punjab Unlock 3 Guidelines: Night Curfew From 11 PM-5 AM, Gyms to Open on August 5 | Read Details

Take a look at the list of states that reimposed lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread Also Read - Pay Salaries to Doctors, Govt Can't be in Helpless in Implementing Directions: Supreme Court Raps Centre

Tamil Nadu: Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has extended lockdown until August-end. Earlier last month, the state government had extended the lockdown till July 31, with certain relaxations outside containment zones.

Maharashtra: Earlier on Wednesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Maharashtra till August 31. Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-affected COVID-19 Indian state as state’s total tally surpassed four-lakh mark with Pune emerging as one of the badly hit cities after Mumbai.

Nagaland: The Nagaland government extended the ongoing lockdown measures in the state by a month till August 31 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. It also decided to notify single Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all the districts to contain the spread of the virus.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand government has extended the coronavirus lockdown-related restrictions outside the containment zones till August 31, in line with the directive issued by the central government in this regard. “All activities permitted prior to the MHA’s Wednesday announcement shall continue”, Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s office said in a tweet. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said: “The status of unlock in Jharkhand will remain unchanged till 31 August 2020”. The fresh order will come into effect from August 1.

Bihar: The Bihar government yesterday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till August 16 — the lockdown began on July 16 and was scheduled to end on July 31.