Lockdown Extension News: In the wake of rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district — of which capital city Guwahati is a part, will be under complete lockdown for 14 days from 7 PM tonight. "We are now left with no choice but to impose a complete lockdown for 14 days from June 28 midnight, and this time it will be very strict as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

A 12-hour night-curfew from 7 pm will be observed across the state. A complete lockdown will be enforced in other towns and municipal areas on weekends from June 27 every week till the COVID-19 outbreak is arrested, said Sarma, adding lockdown situation in Guwahati will be reviewed after seven days from the enforcement of the restrictions.

Take a look at the list of prohibited activities

Government and private offices

Hospitality services

Public, private vehicles

Educational institutions

Temples, Mosques and other religious places

All kinds of gathering including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural

Business and commercial establishments

Shopping malls, PVRs

Consumption and sale of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco

Spitting in public places

So What’s allowed?

Banks (with minimum staff)

Police and Administration

Media houses — including Print and Electronic

Water services (at specific areas and timings)

Milk and baby food supply

Hospitals and hotels (for quarantine purposes)

Agriculture and tea gardening activities with social distancing

LPG Agencies

Petroleum products to other districts would be allowed to move through highways

However, no person (s) shall be allowed to venture out simply on the ground of being employed in the exempted category of services.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed the 7,000-mark after 246 more people, including 31 police personnel, tested positive, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 10. Of the total 7,165 patients, 4,814 have been discharged.