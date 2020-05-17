

















New Delhi: India is all set to enter phase 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown, where stricter restrictions are likely to be imposed in 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states. The country’s tally of coronavirus, on the other hand, surpassed China’s count with over 90,000 cases. Also Read - Centre Extends Lockdown Till May 31; Domestic Flights, Metro Services to Remain Suspended | Check Details

On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and the last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore coronavirus economic package today. Also Read - Karnataka Extends Lockdown by 2 More Days Till May 19 Midnight, Same Guidelines to be Followed

In the evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to release fresh guidelines for the fourth-phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that begins from May 18. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had announced that lockdown 4 will have a ‘completely different form’, with new rules. Also Read - 'Flight For 183 Indians, Lathicharge For Millions of Migrants': Twitter Lashes Out at Police Brutality on Labourers Across India in Last 24 Hours

Addressing the nation on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown will be completely different from the earlier three phases.

“Scientists say that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can’t let our lives remain confined around COVID-19. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules. Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18 May. We will fight coronavirus and we will move forward”, the Prime Minister had said.

