New Delhi: In a bid to contain the further spread of COVID-19, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has decided to impose total shutdown in containment zones till September 30. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the state government will abide by the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for 'unlock 4'. Earlier last week, the Centre had issued guidelines for the fourth phase of 'unlock', allowing more activities outside the containment zones.

Speaking to a portal, Bihar government officials said that there will be likely no further extension of the statewide lockdown as the MHA has directed. "Many people in Bihar keep criticising us, without any information. In March, we had decided to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 and today over 1 lakh 50 thousand people are being tested every day. We have more than sufficient arrangements for COVID", said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

On the other hand, with a highest single-day spike of 90,802 cases, India's Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed the 42 lakh mark and the country surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation after the US. India has added almost two lakh cases in two days.

Out of the total 4,204,613 cases, 8,82,542 are active, 32,50,429 have recovered, while 71,642 lost the battle against the deadly virus, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. In the last 24 hours, 69,564 patients have recuperated.