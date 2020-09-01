Lockdown Extension News: Though India has entered fourth phase of ‘unlock’, wherein several restriction will be lifted outside the containment zones, the fear of COVID-19 still persists, following which several states have announced shutdown in some of their regions to break the chain of the highly contagious virus. Also Read - COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh to Begin Sero Survey From September 4, Three Weeks Ahead of Schedule

Till now, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 65,000 people across the country. India continues to be the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after US and Brazil with a tally of 36,91,166 cases. The country has been recording unprecedented surge in daily cases of COVID-19 since August 27. Also Read - Older Adults Facing Greater Depression During COVID-19 Pandemic

Check list of states that reimposed lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread: Also Read - Third Sero-Survey in Delhi Begins Today, 17,000 Samples to Be Collected | All You Need To Know

Maharashtra: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown outside containment zones till Sept 30. However, inter-district transport of goods and persons will be permitted across the state, except COVID-19 hotspot. Private bus and minibus are also allowed to operate.

Jharkhand: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government has extended the lockdown restrictions imposed outside containment zones across the state till September 30. However, the state government might announce relaxations and allow more economic activities, in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

West Bengal: Similarly, the TMC government in West Bengal extended the lockdown in the containment zones till September 30. As per the Centre’s ‘unlock 4’ guidelines, school, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain closed in the state. Cinema halls will also be shut till September-end.

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Sunday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till September 30, but with several relaxations including scrapping of Sunday lockdown, e-pass system for inter-district journey and others. In a statement issued here Palaniswami said the lockdown has been extended based on the feedback given by the District Collectors, public health and medical experts. He said the restrictions will continue to be applicable in Covid-19 containment zones.

Uttar Pradesh: To contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to continue with weekend lockdown till the end of September. Earlier on Monday, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police in the latest advisory for Noida and Greater Noida districts adjoining Delhi, extended Section 144 till Sept 30 and urged citizens to adhere to the safety norms.