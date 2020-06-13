New Delhi: As India witnessed rapid surge in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, several media reports have claimed that states with highest number of infections may re-announce lockdown after June 15. Ever since the government allowed social, economic, religious and sports activities to resume, large number of cases has been detected from various states. Also Read - Containment Zones in Mumbai Climb to 798, Over 4,500 Building Sealed | Ward-Wise Full List Here

Notably, India took 64 days to cross the 1 lakh-mark from 100 cases, then in another fortnight it reached the grim milestone of two lakh cases. It has now become the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic with a caseload of 3,08,993. Following this, speculations were rife that state governments may announce a complete shutdown.

Take a look at the list of states that have rebutted reports on lockdown extension:

Maharashtra:“Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government”, CMO Maharashtra clarified yesterday.

लॉकडाऊन पुन्हा जाहीर केलेला नाही. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी जनतेला विनंती व आवाहन केले आहे की कुठेही गर्दी करू नका. शासनाने दिलेल्या सूचनांचे पालन करा आणि स्वतःची काळजी घ्या. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 12, 2020

Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also clarified that the shutdown will not be extended. “No, the lockdown will not be extended,” the minister told news agency ANI after being asked if there have been discussions to extend lockdown in the national capital.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami yesterday said that false news was being spread over announcing another shutdown and warned of stern legal action on those spreading such rumours. “I saw that such a message is being spread on my name on WhatsApp. We have not made any such announcement. The government has no such plans (to enforce stricter lockdown measures). Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading this false message,” the chief minister told reporters after opening the shutters of the Mettur dam to facilitate irrigation.

On the other hand, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had blamed the Centre’s “abrupt and unprofessional” lockdown exit strategy for the spike in coronavirus numbers across the country. Chowdhury also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come down from the “virtual to actual India” to have a feel of the crisis.

“Like imposition of lock down, exiting strategy was also taken in an abrupt and unprofessional manner, fraught with danger. Thus resulting into the alarming spike of Corona infection in the country, heading towards catching the 1st rank in the world. @narendramodi Ji should come down from virtual to actual India,” Chowdhury tweeted.