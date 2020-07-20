Lockdown Extension: After Uttar Pradesh, the district administration of Jammu has decided to implement weekend lockdown from July 24, to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Issuing a notification, District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan said that no movement of persons would be allowed, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. As per the order no pass will be required for the movement for emergency medical requirements. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies Shooting Schedule Post COVID-19: Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re And Bachchan Pandey in Order

"There shall be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the entire jurisdiction of district Jammu, except the movement for emergency medical requirements, from 6 p.m. on all Fridays till 6 a.m. on all Mondays, beginning from the Friday falling on 24/7/2020", the order issued by DM Chauhan read.

The decision has been taken after wider consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, senior epidemiologists and other health professionals. "It has been felt that stricter social distancing norms during the week days and strict lockdown during weekends need to be followed to prevent any further spike in the COVID cases", the order further said.

The order also contains certain directions stating that only local chemists, and fruits, vegetables and dairy shops can remain accessible for community needs. “Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” it said.

Those coming out from and going to the airport/railway station have to show their tickets. The staff deployed at airport/railway station (public officials and airline staff) shall be allowed to move on production of valid ID proof.

The government employees of essential services’ departments (including Medical Services) or such other departments as required by government shall be permitted to move on production of ID proofs. No kind of curfew pass etc shall be issued and there shall be no restriction on the movement of goods carriers/oil/LPG tankers.

Earlier on Sunday, 701 people tested positive in J&K in the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases as the total number of people infected by the dreaded virus rose to 13,899 in the Union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said, “701 tested positive today, 100 in Jammu division and 601 in Kashmir division.”

