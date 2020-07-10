Lockdown Extension: From July 1, India officially entered the second phase of unlocking. However, it does not feel so to many Indians as the state governments have declared complete lockdown instead of allowing more relaxations. Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Rules Out Lockdown Extension, Says 'Not Feasible For Economy'

Does it violate Unlock 2.0? Yes, in spirit, it does. But the centre can't do anything. Here is why.

1. The guidelines that the ministry of home affairs issues before the beginning of every phase are some broad guidelines. The states are free to modify them to some extent.

2. The Centre has made it clear that there can’t be a national guideline because one size doesn’t fit all. The pandemic situation is different in different states. So, the Centre can’t thrust a one-size-fits-all guideline to all states.

3. The Centre says what not to do in one particular phase of unlocking. If the states don’t adhere to those guidelines, there will be action.

4. For example, if states now give permission to reopen swimming pools and gyms, then that will invite trouble. But if the states tighten the restrictions, keeping in mind the impact on the economy, the Centre has nothing to object.

5. The state governments or the local authorities are announcing full lockdown but for a shorter period so that the economic activities don’t have to bear the much brunt of it. Also, in many cases, the fresh lockdown orders are only for containment zones. According to the Centre’s guidelines, no unlocking has begun in such containment zones.