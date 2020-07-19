Lockdown Extension: Amid contradictors views on whether mini lockdowns are helpful or not, state government are delegating more powers to the district authorities, asking them to decide according to local requirements. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Shutdown Lifted in Thane City Barring COVID Hotspots

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday authorised district collectors to impose lockdown in urban areas in case it is needed after giving three-day prior notice to people. "Depending on the outbreak situation, collectors can issue prohibitory orders under Epidemic Diseases Act and CrPC section 144. These orders can be implemented in some wards or in half of the city or even in the whole town as per the impact of the infection. Collectors need to give three-day prior notice before implementing prohibitory orders which will be effective initially for seven days," the official said.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has empowered district collectors to impose lockdowns without coming under any pressure.

“If you are sure that the lockdowns will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, then take the decision,” the CM is believed to have said to the district collectors in a video conference.

“Lockdown shouldn’t be imposed under pressure. Impose it only if you are confident that it will help contain the pandemic. Coronavirus should not reach rural areas from urban spots,” the CM said.