Lockdown Extension: As the number of coronavirus continue to surge and headed toward 8.50 lakh-mark, several states across India announced lockdown extension or introduced new curbs to break the chain of highly contagious virus. While Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand extended lockdown till July 31, states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and several others opted for weekend restrictions. Also Read - Nationwide Lockdown on Cards? After States, is Centre Planning to Impose Total Shutdown? Read Complete Truth

Here’s the list of states, districts that extended lockdown, announced week-long shutdown and weekend curbs:

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh, country’s most populous state imposed 55-hour lockdown across the state from July 10 till 5 AM, July 13. Except essential services, all activities including public transport were strictly restricted. Fresh reports have claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government contemplating completely locking down the state on the weekends to contain the spread of highly contagious coronavirus.

Bihar: Similarly, the Bihar government announced a seven-day lockdown across 11 districts, including capital city Patna from July 10. During the lockdown period, only essential services will be allowed.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extended the lockdown in the state till July 31. The Maha Aghadi Government in the state has tightened restrictions in parts of the state like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,46,600.

Karnataka: Karnataka announced a week-long lockdown starting from July 14. If reports are to be believed, BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is mulling implementing triple lockdown in the state in a bid to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases. Reports have claimed that public health experts in the state (Karnataka) have requested the Chief Minister to adopt Kerala’s model to break the chains of COVID-19 transmission.

What is Triple Lockdown? Know Here

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu government also extended the lockdown in the state to July 31. The Palaniswami-led government had imposed an ‘intense lockdown’ across Chennai and parts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Madurai till July 5.

Meghalaya: On July 11, the Meghalaya government has announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases. The restrictions will continue till Wednesday in the state. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.

Assam: Following large scale spread of COVID-19 cases, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday announced that the ongoing lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati city falls, has been further extended for a week from July 12. The 14-day lockdown in the district was scheduled to end at 6 pm on Sunday.

Uttarakhand: A three-day lockdown was implemented in Kashipur Municipal Cororation in Udham Singh Nagar district. As directed by district authorities, lockdown would continue till midnight of July 12-13.

Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Pradesh government yesterday extend the ongoing lockdown in the Capital Complex area for one more week in wake of the pandemic. “Had a virtual Cabinet meeting to assess the #COVID19 situation. To check the spread at the very initial stages, the lockdown of ICR has been extended till 20th July 2020″, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter.

The capital Complex comprising Itanagar, the state capital, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa, Doimukh and Papum Pare districts, is under a week-long lockdown since July 06.

Nagaland: The Nagaland government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till July 31. The ongoing lockdown in the state, which was supposed to be lifted on July 16, was extended for another 15 days at a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19.

Jammu and Kashmir: After rapid surge in Coronavirus cases, strict lockdown restrictions were reimposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on July 11. To combat the spread of the highly contagious virus, the entire Rajouri city and adjoining areas were sealed.