Lockdown Extension News: With more than 7,000 cases recorded till last evening, Assam will on Sunday enter an extension of the coronavirus lockdown till July 31. Notably, Guwahati, the worst-hit city due to the viral infection in the state, will go under a lockdown, "almost like a curfew" at 7 PM today.

"Complete lockdown will be enforced in Guwahati city from 7 PM 28th June for 14 days. Instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of COVID-19 pandemic," says Munna Prasad Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. The stringent restrictions will be in place till 6 PM on July 12.

The new order was placed to curb the large-scale spread of the viral disease "occurring in almost the entire district of Kamrup Metropolitan, which has posed a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the general population," an Assam Disaster Management Authority (ADMA) official said.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had noted a total number of 246 more cases on Saturday, including 31 police personnel. With this, the state’s total tally went up to 7,165, of which 4,814 patients have been discharged.

As a result, there will be a strict curfew for the first seven days in all districts of Assam. A “weekend lockdown” will also be applicable on Saturdays and Sundays for the town and municipal committees in every district, especially Guwahati.

During this period, essential services including grocery stores, fruit-vegetable markets, hospitals, pharmacies and testing laboratories will remain open to the public. However, all offices (government and private), commercial establishments, public transport, educational and religious institutions and gatherings will be prohibited.

West Bengal and Jharkhand have also extended the lockdown, maintaining relaxations like opening of shopping malls and temples.

Assam saw manifold spike in COVID-19 cases after inter-state movement through road, rail and air communication was allowed during the lockdown period.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring few exceptions.