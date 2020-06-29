New Delhi: A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that restrictions will continue even after June 30 across the state, the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation has announced complete shutdown in 33 of the total 160 containment zones. Notably, more than 3,300 cases have been reported from Kalyan and Dombivali so far. Also Read - Farm Loan Waiver: Bank Unions Seek Maharashtra CM’s Intervention For Directions

Following the shutdown only essential services will be allowed and other activities would remain restricted in these areas. According to the reports, essential services in these regions will be available from 9 AM to 5 PM. Besides, unnecessary travel will be prohibited for next 15 days. Also Read - Going Beyond June 30: Amid Rising Cases, These States Have Extended Lockdown From July 1 For 2 Weeks

Full list of containment zones in Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation area here Also Read - Coronavirus: Third Straight Spike of 5,000-Plus in Maharashtra; 5,493 Cases Recorded on Sunday

Besides, a complete shutdown has also been implemented in 10 sectors of Navi Mumbai. On the other hand, the Thane Municipal Corporation is also mulling implementing ‘localised shutdowns’ in the wake of rising COVID cases.

“We may have to implement shutdowns in several parts of the city if the numbers continue to rise and the public doesn’t comply with safety norms”, leading portal TOI reported quoting Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh as saying.

Maharashtra remains worst-hit state

With a spike of 5,493 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,64,626 cases, including 7,429 deaths.

The national capital is the second worst hit state with a total of 83,077 COVID-19 cases, including 2,623 deaths and 52,607 recoveries. Delhi is followed by Tamil Nadu with 82,275 confirmed cases, of which, 1,079 have died, 45,537 have recovered and 35,659 are active cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 31,320 cases and 1,808 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (22,147), Rajasthan (17,271), Madhya Pradesh (13,186), West Bengal (17,283), Haryana (13,829), Karnataka, (13,190), Andhra Pradesh (13,241) and Telangana (14,419) cases.