New Delhi: A complete lockdown is likely to be imposed in north Mumbai regions like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the area. Earlier on Saturday, the Mumbai Police at a joint review meeting with senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had proposed re-imposition of a complete lockdown in four areas extending from Goregaon to Dahisar.

However, a senior BMC official termed the proposal "disastrous" as the civic body was tracking the virus spread and taking measures to contain it. Rejecting the proposal, the civic official claimed that new cases are coming in from high-rises in the region rather than slums and the civic body was aware of the situation.

Last week, as the number of coronavirus cases in the area touch a new high, a complete lockdown was re-imposed in parts of Malad East (also in P-North ward). Till June 19, the P-North ward had registered nearly 3,500–3,488 cases.

“Since the past 10 days, there was a complete lockdown at Appapada and Kokanipada areas in Malad East and the results were good. The number of cases went down. Following this, we have suggested to the BMC that the lockdown be extended there and at two more places — Kajupada in Kandivali East and Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar West”, a police officer told The Indian Express.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state due to COVID-19. The state’s death toll climbed to 5,984 and total corona cases shot up to 128,205, with a recovery rate of 50.04 per cent, the highest in the country. For most days in June, the state has recorded three-digit deaths and 3K plus in new patients daily.