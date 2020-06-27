Lockdown Extension News: While several bouts of rumours and fake news float about fresh lockdown in Mumbai, this time it’s no fake news. 10 containment zones of Navi Mumbai, part of Mumbai Metropolitan region, are going under strict lockdown starting from June 29. The fresh lockdown will be in place for one week. Also Read - Lockdown Extension or Unlock 2: Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal Extend Lockdown as India Records 3 Lakh Cases Only in June After Unlock Began

Also Read - Lockdown Extension News: After West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand Extends Lockdown Until July 31

According to reports, more than 71,000 households will be affected during this lockdown. Since unlocking has already begun and the lockdown again may hamper activities, it has been announced beforehand so that the residents get some time to be prepared.

Some of the containment zones in Navi Mumbai

1. Diwale and Karave villages in Belapur

2. In Turbhe node, areas like Turbhe store, sector 21 and 22

3. Juhu village in Vashi

4. In Koparkhairne, Sector 12 and Sector 19

5. Rabale village in Ghansoli area

6. Chincpada in Airoli MIDC

There are a total of 5853 COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, of which 2365 are active cases, 3294 have recovered. 194 deaths have been reported.

No movement, apart from essential, will be allowed during the lockdown.