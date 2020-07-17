Lockdown Extension in States: Lockdown extension should not remain just an extended period of curbs on paper while the ground situation remains the same and once the lockdowns are lifted, the situation vaults back to what it was earlier, the Centre has said to the three eastern states — Bihar, Assam, West Bengal. All these three states are under an extended period of lockdown but the efficacy of these lockdown extensions are under question. In a video conference held recently, the Centre asked the representatives of these three states to focus more on a three-pronged strategy: containment, monitoring, bettering the healthcare facilities, a report of The Indian Express said. Also Read - Lockdown Extensions, Weekend Lockdowns Are Here to Stay: 5 Reasons Why

West Bengal: West Bengal has extended the lockdown for the second time in the containment zones in Kolkata, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri. On Thursday, it recorded 1,690 cases — the biggest single-day spike in the number of daily cases.

Bihar: Bihar is under complete lockdown from July 16 to July 31. But the number of cases is only rising with experts fearing that it may become a new hotspot of COVID-19 cases.

Assam: The Assam government is also reimposing fresh lockdowns in the districts. It is also facing the double challenge of COVID and floods. Assam crossed the 20,000 mark with 892 new COVID-19 cases and the death toll due to the infection reached 50 with two deaths on Thursday.

But what is the use of this extension of lockdown if the fresh cases are reported from outside the containment zones, if there is a lack of proper infrastructure? For example, around a hundred patients broke out of a COVID Care Centre in Assam’s Kamrup district and blocked National Highway 31 on Thursday, alleging that they were not provided with proper food and water.