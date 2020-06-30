Lockdown Extension News: The fifth phase of lockdown was scheduled to end on June 30, but as coronavirus or COVID-19 cases continued to surge across the country, several states extended the shutdown to combat the further spread of the highly contagious disease. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains to be Available For Central Govt, Bank And Court Employees Soon

While some states opted for 30 days shutdown, some states, especially in the north-eastern region chose 15-day lockdown.

These states extended lockdown till July 31

Maharashtra: After rapid surge in cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Aghadi government in Maharashtra extended lockdown till July 31. The current phase of the lockdown, which was first imposed in late March, ends today i.e, June 30 and it has been now extended for one more month. Issuing an order, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta asserted that wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.



Tamil Nadu: After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is the worst-hit Indian state due to COVID-19. The state has extended lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the further spread of coronavirus. Besides, the Palaniswami-led government has also imposed complete shutdown in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur till July 5.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand government has also extended lockdown in the state till July 31. Earlier on Saturday, Jharkhand Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh had issued a circular, which stated that all religious places, schools, hotels, spa and salons in the state will remain closed till further orders.

West Bengal: The TMC-led West Bengal government also announced extension of lockdown till July 31. The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was scheduled to end on June 30.

States that extended lockdown till July 15 Manipur: N Biren Singh, Manipur Chief Minister on Sunday asserted that his government will extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till July 15. Notably, the state has 1,092 total COVID-19 cases.