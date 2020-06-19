Chennai Lockdown: Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu — these four districts of Tamil Nadu are under complete lockdown starting from today. The decision to free these four most-affected districts will be reviewed on June 30. As of now, these four districts have been put under 12-day complete shutdown in the wake of the galloping numbers of coronavirus cases. Also Read - Horror in Tamil Nadu: Man Murders Wife on First Night of Their Wedding, Later Hangs Himself From Tree

Imposing a complete lockdown at this stage when states are opening up has its own pitfalls as it would affect the economy at a time when it started to gradually revive from the blow of the initial phases of lockdown.

Here is a list of activities allowed during this 12-day lockdown:

1. Only essential services will and travel for medical emergencies will be allowed in these four districts.

2. Grocery shops, petrol pumps can function between 6 AM and 2 PM.

3. People can drive in their own vehicles but only within 2 km from their house.

4. Autos and taxi cabs are allowed only for medical emergencies.

5. Headquarters of banks and financial institutions are permitted to function with minimal staff. Bank branches with minimal staff may function from June 20 to June 26 from 10 am to 2 pm for cash transactions relating to distributors and retail dealers of essential items like petroleum products and LPG. No direct service to the public is permitted.

6. Central government offices allowed to function with 33 per cent workforce.

7. Hotels will be allowed to function from 6 am to 8 pm only for takeaway services.

8. E-passes will be issued for people requesting to travel out of Chennai only for weddings, deaths and medical emergencies.

9. E-passes will be issued by the Industries department to managerial and supervisory categories of industries for movement in and out of Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate areas and other areas enforcing lockdown to their industrial units.

10. Pre-paid autos, taxis and private vehicles allowed to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports.

In Chennai, the arterial Anna Salai and the busy Kamaraj Salai besides other key roads will be closed for public transport while emergency vehicles like ambulances alone will be allowed to ply.

Two Sundays during the 12-day period shall just be sort of total curfew with only milk supply and medical services exempted.

While Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 52,334 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the tally of Chennai stood in excess of 37,000.