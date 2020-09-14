Lockdown Extension: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, an order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), claiming that it has directed the Centre to re-impose lockdown from September 25 has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Scientists Create New Masks to Fight Coronavirus, Claim It's Better Than Surgical Mask That Has no 'Anti-Bacterial' Properties

“In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly,” the fake order, dated September 10 reads. Also Read - Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests Positive For Covid-19, Goes Into Self-Isolation

Now, the Press Information Bureau has issued a clarification and said that the order is fake and the government is not planning to impose total shutdown across the country. Also Read - No Data Available on Migrant Deaths, Job Losses Amid Lockdown: Government Tells Parliament

“Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown”, tweeted the PIB.

Coronavirus creates havoc across country

India has been reporting nearly one lakh coronavirus cases daily for the last few days. Earlier on Saturday, India had recorded highest single-day spike in number of cases — 97,570. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths, following which the total tally reached 48,46,428 and death toll inched towards 80,000-mark —79,722 to be specific.