Lockdown Extension News in Delhi: As India is inching closer to the end of June — the months which officially marked the end of lockdown in India as the Centre allowed several activities in the month — a number of states have chosen to fall back on the old formula of imposing restrictions to contain the spread of the infection. Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand had announced partial or full lockdown earlier. On Saturday, Bengaluru announced Sunday lockdown, Navi Mumbai announced partial lockdown. On the other hand, Kerala which has been maintaining Sunday lockdown since May withdrew it.

Now, all eyes are on Delhi as Delhi is second worst-hit place by COVID-19 in India. Here is what Delhi will do from July 1.

No Lockdown but

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier clarified that there will be no fresh lockdown in Delhi — while rumours were doing the rounds. So, there will be no new restrictions in Delhi in the coming month. But there will be a stronger vigil on the containment zones. Not all activities are permitted in the containment zones. There will be no relaxations on that front. Instead, more areas will come under containment zones.

More containment zones

As a revised approach, the AAP government has changed its strategy to mark containment zones. Under the new strategy, there will be more number of containment zones. The government will also keep a track of how many containment zones are being created in five days, six days or in a week. This will give a clearer picture of the spread of the virus in Delhi.

No Metro

Delhi Metro will not resume its services. The decision is on the Centre and as there has been no new development, Delhi Metro will remain closed in July.

Gyms, Swimming pools to remain closed

Gyms, swimming pools are not likely to get permission to operate in July in Delhi

Schools to remain closed

Schools in Delhi will remain closed until July 31, Delhi deputy minister Manish Sisodia has already said.

Serological survey

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi commenced in some parts of the city on Saturday amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. This will go on till July 10. As part of the survey, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies. Serology (antibody) tests are largely used for surveillance among a community. They can be used on those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 or even those who are asymptomatic and can reveal insights on immunity against the coronavirus.