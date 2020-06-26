Lockdown Extension News: After West Bengal extended lockdown until July 31 and Assam imposed strict restrictions in Guwahati for two weeks, the Jharkhand government issued an order extending the lockdown until July 31. Jharkhand, however, never fully opened even when the Centre permitted all states to open shopping malls and temples from early this month. Also Read - Mystery Around Mohammad Hafeez Continues After PCB Facilitated COVID-19 Re-Test Comes Positive

1. Night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM.

2. Religious places won’t open.

3. No social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious gathering.

4. Schools, colleges to remain shut.

5. Cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums to remain shut

6. No interstate or intrastate transport by bus.

7. Pass required if you are coming to the state by a private vehicle.

8. Wearing of gloves must in workplaces

9. No use of the trial room in garment clothes

10. Shops must maintain a registry of all customers visiting.