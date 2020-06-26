New Delhi: Amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, a complete lockdown has been imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of 28th June for the next 14 days. Speaking to reporters, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said,”Medical stores to remain open during the lockdown”. Also Read - 'COVID Cases Rising in Delhi Due to Increased Testing', Claims Kejriwal; Says Situation Under Control

Besides, weekend lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays to be enforced in urban areas in Assam. “Areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown and will continue until further notice”, Sarma added.

With the reinforcement of the lockdown, the famous Kamakhya Temple, Maligaon, Fatasil, Panbazar and parts of Fancy Bazar would come under the restrictions.

Assam’s tally of coronavirus has reached 6,646, while the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is above 60 per cent in the state.