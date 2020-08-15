Lockdown Extension News: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, the Manipur government has extended complete lockdown in the state till August 31. The decision to impose the lockdown was taken following an emergency cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia Starts Production of Sputnik V, to be Rolled Out by End of August

Also Read - After Natasha Suri, Sister Rupali Suri Tests COVID-19 Positive, Under Home-Quarantined

Also Read - Air India Sacks 48 Pilots Overnight, Says No Money to Pay

Health officials have stated that the eight northeastern states have so far recorded around 75,000 COVID-19 cases, including 57,714 in Assam. A few days back, nearly 3,800 central security force personnel tested positive for the virus (in almost all the states in the region).

Of the 3,800 cases among the central armed forces personnel, the highest number are in Nagaland, at 1,226, followed by 823 in Manipur, 738 in Arunachal Pradesh, 360 in Tripura, 350 in Mizoram and 300 in Meghalaya. Many of their family members, including children, were also infected.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 24 lakh mark, while the number of fatalities inched towards 50,000. Earlier in the day, the country recorded 65,002 cases and 996 deaths. India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

On the positive side, 18.08 lakh recuperated from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent.people have