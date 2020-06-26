Gurugram COVID-19 Latest News: Soon after the Assam government announced a two-week lockdown in Guwahati in the view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, reports claimed the Haryana government, too, is mulling a complete lockdown in Gurugram as this is one of the worst-hit cities in the state. However, Gurgaon municipal commissioner on Friday has confirmed that the shopping malls will be allowed to open in a week’s time — not in the containment zones though. Also Read - Covid-19 Beds: No Overcharging in Private Hospitals in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat. Check Haryana Price List

Gurgaon at present has 107 containment zones.

List of containment zones.

Lockdown or unlock?

1. Shopping malls will open in the next week.

2. There will be limited lockdown in the affected areas, including Dundahera, Nathupur, DLF Phase-3, South City-1, Sushant Lok, Silokhara, Sector 40, Sector 44, Jal Vihar, Sector 49, Sector 50 and Sector 10A.

3. Old Gurugram areas like Shakti Park, Shivaji Park, Gandhi Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Heera Nagar, Anaj Mandi, Om Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Colony, Friends Colony, Sector 15, Jyoti Park, Devi Lal Colony, Vijay Park, Arjun Nagar, Madanpuri and Manohar Nagar may also come under lockdown.

4. Temples will remain closed.

5. Gurgaon’s border with Delhi will remain open.

6. People and industries in areas where a fresh lockdown may get imposed will be given a three-day window to make arrangements.

7. Extensive house-to-house screening will take place during the lockdown.

8. This is a Dharavi (Mumbai) model of containment, officials said.

9. The first case in Gurugram was reported on April 1.

10. On Thursday, ten more coronavirus deaths were reported from Haryana — eight of these from the three worst-hit districts falling in the National Capital Region, while the total number of cases in the state rose to 12,463 with 453 fresh infections. Four deaths were reported from Sonipat, three from Faridabad and one from Gurgaon. Karnal and Panipat also reported one death each. Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts, the three worst-hit NCR districts, now have a total of 76, 68 and 15 fatalities, respectively.