New Delhi: Amid rumours and MHA's continuous effort to busting those fake news on an extension of lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to the state Chief Ministers that there will be no lockdown 5 or 6 — the unlock phase has already begun. There is no going back.

Here is what PM Modi said to the CMs in the last two days

1. There won’t be any fresh lockdowns anywhere in the country.

2. Give more momentum to economic activities that have already resumed.

3. Bring in investment, increase business and employment opportunities.

4. Fight against coronavirus should continue.

5. Raise awareness about the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus infection to get people out of “stigma due to fear of getting infected.”

6. Trace, track and isolate — the three-pronged fight must become quicker

7. The helplines should be helpful, not helpless.

8. In states where Arogya Setu App has been downloaded more, there have been very positive results. We have to constantly try to increase the reach of the Aarogya Setu App and ensure more and more people download this app

9. We should form a team of senior doctors to guide patients via telemedicine and to provide them with the right information. Apart from this, we also have to raise an army of young volunteers who can run the helpline effectively for the public.

10. The spread of Covid-19 is more in a few big states and cities.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the CMs to chart out the final course of action to fights with the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 death toll stood at 11,903 while the number of cases jumped by over 10,000 for the sixth day to cross another grim milestone of over 3.5 lakh cases, according to Union Health ministry data. The COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,54,065 with 10,974 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 2,003 new deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 1,409 fatalities taking its COVID-19 death tally to 5,537, while the death toll in Delhi stood at 1,837 after 437 more people died of the disease, according to the data updated at 8 am. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the three worst-affected states.

“The sudden surge in deaths is based on the entry of data by the states. Maharashtra and Delhi have reconciled data from previous days,” a Health Ministry official said.