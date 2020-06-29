Nagaland Lockdown Extension News: Amid rising cases of cornavirus, the Nagaland government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till July 15. The move from the state government is taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra to Begin From July 1, Here Are The SOPs to be Followed

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

After reviewing the situation of the state and doing a thorough deliberation and recommendations of the respective district taskforce on COVID-19, the Nagaland cabinet decided to extend the lockdown.

The existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown in all parts of the state issued under the order dated 04.05.2020, subject to relaxations issued, shall continue to remain operative in Nagaland till 15th July 2020: Government of Nagaland pic.twitter.com/ScVJ2BMPbO — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Part of easing restrictions earlier, the state government had relaxed agricultural activities, movement of essential commodities, opening of religious places, plying of local taxis and also rickshaws.

During this time of extended lockdown, the inter-state borders connecting Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will continue to remain sealed and the number of police personnel on duty in the inter-state check gates will be increased.

The development comes as 19 people, including 18 Army personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state’s tally to 434 on Monday. Of the total 434 COVID-19 cases, 266 are active while 168 have recovered.

A total of 19 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 322 suspected samples tested on Monday, he said.