Lockdown Extension News: Several states are falling back on the strategy of lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. But putting a halt to the economic activities that have just started to pick up momentum will be self-defeating. Hence, the state governments are depending on micro lockdown strategies. There are two parts of this strategy: One, lockdown during weekends — states which go under a curfew on weekends limiting all activities across the state only on Saturdays and or Sundays or both the days. Two, lockdown in specific areas — several states have announced zone-specific lockdown, which is like how the containment zones are operating right now. Only, the approach is a bit wider. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru: Complete Shutdown in These Areas After Rapid Surge in Cases | List Here

Assam: Also Read - As Bengaluru Sees Spurt in COVID Cases, CM Directs Strict Enforcement of Lockdown Measures And Capped Treatment

The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a 14-day total lockdown in 11 municipal ward areas of Guwahati with effect from 9 pm as there is a large-scale spread of coronavirus infection among people of certain parts of the city. The lockdown will remain in force for 14 days from Tuesday subject to modification as and when required. The lockdown has been clamped in ward numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, covering areas like the Kamakhya Temple, Maligaon, Fatasil, Panbazar and parts of Fancy Bazar. Also Read - Bengaluru Planetarium Cancels Public View of Solar Eclipse Inside Complex, Will Webcast LIVE Instead Amid COVID-19

The order strictly prohibited the movement of individuals in the specified areas and directed that all government offices, autonomous, subordinate and private offices, all business, commercial establishments, shops and trade activities and all industrial establishments remain closed.

It also directed suspension of all public transport and hospitality services, while the movement of all private vehicles was banned. All places of worship and educational, research, training, and coaching institutions were ordered to remain closed.

Assam’s tally crossed 6,000-mark on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu:

Madurai Corporation, Paravai Town Panchayat, Madurai East, Madurai West, Thiruparankundram, Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur — these areas in Tamil Nadu are under complete lockdown. According to reports, after the lockdown was imposed, there has been a 7.10 per cent drop in Coronavirus cases — both in Tamil Nadu and Chennai.

Karnataka/Bengaluru:

With Bengaluru reporting an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said the government might have to impose a lockdown in the city, after consulting experts, if the situation continues.

“If the situation continues like this, in the days to come we may have to think about lockdown…

K R Market and Kalasipalya Market, Siddapura, VV Puram are four areas that have been completely sealed.

Maharashtra/Mumbai/Thane

The Ambarnath Municipal corporation in Thane has announced a strict lockdown in the locality until June 30.

Mizoram

The Mizoram government has extended the ongoing total lockdown in state capital Aizawl, 10 other district headquarters and containment areas for another eight days till June 30 to contain further spread of coronavirus infection.