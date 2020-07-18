Lockdown Extension: Amid rapid surge in coronavirus cases in Raipur and other parts of Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government on Saturday decided to reimpose lockdown for one week after July 21 in areas witnessing spike in COVID-19 infections. The development comes following a meeting chaired by CM Baghel at his residence. The emergency meeting was attended by cabinet and senior officials. Also Read - Community Spread of COVID-19 Has Started in India, Cases Penetrating Down Into Towns

Agriculture and water resources minister Ravindra Choubey, who attended the meeting said that a detailed guideline would soon be issued in this regard. Collectors of Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Rajnandgaon, Raigarh, Ambikapur and Korba have been authorised to take the decision on imposing lockdown or curfew after monitoring the situation.

He also confirmed that the the final decision would be taken after July 21 and the lockdown would be at least for one week.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh witnessed its highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 243 people testing positive, taking the state's count to 5,246. A total of 146 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 3,658.

Of the fresh cases, 64 were from Bilaspur, 45 from Kanker, 25 from Raipur, 18 each from Bijapur and Durg, 11 each from Bastar and Janjgir-Champa, seven each from Narayanpur and Raigarh, six from Koriya, four each from Sukma and Surguja and three each from Bemetara, Kabirdham, Kondagaon and Dantewada, an official said.