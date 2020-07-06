Lockdown Extension News: To combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic, several states have announced a week-long complete shutdown for certain districts from July 6, Monday. The lockdown would continue to remain in force these areas till July 12-13 and only essential activities will be allowed. Also Read - 'It's in the Community,' Assam CM Himanta Sarma Alerts Guwahati Over COVID-19 Spread

Take a look at the cities, districts where complete lockdown will be observed from today:

Thiruvananthapuram: A week-long 'triple lockdown' began in all areas falling under Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits from Monday. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed.

“People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus,” Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

Triple lockdown aims to contain the spread of the highly contagious diseases. It involves three steps– Lock I, Lock II and Lock III. For details click here.

Itanagar/Naharlagun: In wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a week-long total lockdown was imposed in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital complex Itanagar and Naharlagun from today. The total lockdown was imposed at 5 am on July 6 and will be in place till 5 pm on July 12.

Notably, the Arunachal Capital Complex region had witnessed a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, 89 so far, following which the administration yesterday decided to implement complete lockdown.

Earlier on Sunday, 20 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the virus count to 252. Of the total cases, 176 are active while 75 people have recovered and one patient has succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, with cases close to 7 lakh, India has surpassed Russia as the third worst-hit country by COVID-19. While Russia has 6,81,251 coronavirus infections, India’s tally of COVID-19 patients crossed 6.90 lakh on Sunday after the country recorded single-day surge of 24,850. The death toll, on the other hand, rose by a record 613, to reach 19,268 in the country.