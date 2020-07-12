Lockdown Extension Latest News: To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, a number of states have announced week-long complete shutdown in their respective cities and areas. Other states are already under total shutdown from last week. The move to announce complete lockdown was taken after a spurt in corona cases was reported in these states. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 7827 Fresh Cases, 173 Deaths in 24 Hours; Caseload at 254427, Fatalities Over 10000

During these lockdown periods, shops and business establishments, other than those dealing with essential services, will remain. People have been asked by authorities to stay at home and not venture out.

Bengaluru (Karanataka)

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural from July 14 to 22. The state government will on Monday issue detailed guidelines in this regard.

Issuing a statement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that as the coronavirus cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts, complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural from July 14 Tuesday 8 PM to 5 AM on July 22.

However, supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will continue uninterrupted during the lockdown period.

Guwahati (Assam)

Keeping in view the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the Assam government also extended lockdown in the Kamrup (Metro) district for one more week after the 14-day shutdown ends on Sunday. State capital Guwahati falls under Kamrup (Metro) district.

Issuing a statement, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the 14-day lockdown in the district was scheduled to end at 6 PM on Sunday but the district magistrate reported that rising cases may be a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the general population.

The development comes as Guwahati city has reported a surge of positive cases with 6,221 since June 24.

Capital Complex (Arunachal Pradesh)

To break the chain of coronavirus, the Arunachal Pradesh announced extension of complete lockdown in capital complex for another week.

Looking at the rising cases, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took the decision to extend the total lockdown in the capital region for another week till 5 AM on July 20. The capital complex comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa.

Kashipur (Uttarakhand)

The Uttarakhand government has imposed a three-day lockdown from Saturday in Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district as the area accounted for 41 of the 68 cases reported in the state on Friday.

The lockdown which came into effect at 10 AM on Saturday will continue till the midnight of July 13. Only, medicine shops, private and government hospitals and shops dealing in milk will remain open during the period.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)

Authorities on Sunday ordered a partial lockdown in Srinagar by designating over 60 containment zones amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week. The lockdown will be imposed in 68 containment zones of the city from Monday and no movement would be allowed in these areas without permission.

The city has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases over the past one week. The total number of positive cases has reached 1,611, out of which 1,075 are active.

Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)

To keep the virus under control, the state government on Saturday imposed 10-day lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13. The decision was taken by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Pune district witnessed its highest 24-hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testing positive, taking the count here to 35,997. The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection.

Nagaland

The Nagaland government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31, and charged fees for COVID-19 tests. The ongoing lockdown in the state was supposed to be lifted on July 16.

Till Friday, the number of COVID-19 actives cases in Nagaland was 428, while 304 patients have recovered from the disease.

Shillong (Meghalaya)

The Meghalaya government has also announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has already extended the lockdown for another seven days from Thursday on the state’s containment zones, spread across 20 of the 23 districts.

Uttar Pradesh

Apart from this, the Uttar Pradesh government had imposed total restrictions in the state from 10 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday. Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said the curbs have been imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

During this time, the industrial establishments will remain open but will have to follow all preventive measures, including setting up of COVID help desk, to operate.