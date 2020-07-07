Lockdown Extension News: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus, ‘total lockdown’ will be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board, Assam from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15. Issuing an order, District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat said that all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district by this order. Also Read - 'China Caused Great Damage to US': Trump Sharpens Attack on Beijing Again Over COVID-19

Notably, Jorhat is the third district in the Assam to impose a complete shutdown. On Sunday, a two-week complete lockdown has also been imposed in Dima Hasao district of the state. Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua on Sunday announced that strict restrictions will be imposed to curb any possible community transmission of COVID-19. Also Read - World Zoonoses Day 2020: What is Zoonosis And How Does The Infectious Disease Spread

Prior to that, the Assam government had announced a total lockdown in Guwahati, the worst-hit city due to the viral infection in the state. Munna Prasad Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati had stated that Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of COVID-19 pandemic and stringent restrictions will be in place till 6 PM on July 12. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet to Operate 19 More Flights to Evacuate Stranded Indians From UAE, Saudi, Oman Under Vande Bharat Mission

Yesterday, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted that the state capital, along with the rest of Kamrup Metro district, has entered “community transmission” stage of coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the city grew by more than 2,700 in the span of 10 days.

“In just eleven days, the coronavirus positive cases in the Kamrup (Metro) district jumped to 2,741 from a mere 63. State’s main commercial city Guwahati, which falls in the district, formally entered into the real pandemic stage,” Sarma said during a press conference last evening.

Apart from Assam several other states have extended lockdown in some of their districts to combat the further spread of COVID-19.