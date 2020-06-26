New Delhi: Between June 1 and June 26, India recorded 2,99,866 cases which account for the 60 per cent of the present total tally, raising concerns over the unlocking process which coincidentally began from June 1. With 17,296 COVID-19 cases, India on Friday recorded the highest one-day increase. As Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest daily jump, it was for the seventh day in a row that the coronavirus cases galloped by over 14,000. Also Read - Lockdown Extension News: After West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand Extends Lockdown Until July 31

The cases spiked by 5,024 in Maharashtra and it was 3,645 in Tamil Nadu while AP and West Bengal witnessed a jump of 605 and 542 infections respectively. Also Read - Mystery Around Mohammad Hafeez Continues After PCB Facilitated COVID-19 Re-Test Comes Positive

The country has so far reported 4,90,401 coronavirus cases after the number of infections rose by 17,296 while the death toll also crossed the 15,000-mark with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death count now stood at 15,301, it said. Ten districts and cities–Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai(Tamil Nadu), Thane, Palghar and Pune in Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy in Telangana, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Faridabad in Haryana–have accounted for 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, a health ministry official said.

What from July 1

There will be no extension of lockdown as the unlocking process has begun, PM Modi had said to the chief ministers in his last interaction. However, micro-lockdown seems to be the best bet for the state governments.

West Bengal: Lockdown till July 31. State Board plus two exams scheduled in July stand cancelled. However, chief minister Mamata Banerjee wants metro to run from July 1.

Assam: The Assam government announced a 12-hour night curfew across the state from Friday and a 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight

Hyderabad: Traders of Hyderabad’s largest wholesale market Begum Bazar in Telangana decided to shut shops for eight days from Sunday.

Jharkhand: Lockdown extended until July 31.

Karnataka/Bengaluru: No extension as of now but heavy sealing of hotspots.

Tamil Nadu: Already under lockdown.

Gurgaon/Haryana: Lockdown of containment zones on the cards. Shopping malls will open elsewhere.

Delhi: Containment zones being remapped. Schools to remain shut until July 31.

While the states are mixing lockdown with unlocking, the directorate general of civil aviation has said that no scheduled international flights will resume before July 15.

Augmented testing is being attributed to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days in several parts of the country. As part of efforts to expand the COVID-19 testing labs network, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has added 11 new COVID-19 labs in 24 hours to take the total to 1,016 labs.

Tamil Nadu reported 3,645 new cases, the highest in a day so far, taking the total to 74,622, a health department bulletin said. This is the second successive day of 3,500 plus fresh virus cases. Chennai, which is under fresh lockdown from last Friday till July 31, accounted for 1,956 of the new cases, and its share of the total tally stood at 49,690.

