Unlock 2 Latest News: The first weekend after the second phase of unlocking began from July 1 across the country comes with a number of changes in the existing rules. Notwithstanding the concept of unlocking, which implies the opening up of more activities, several states have imposed fresh lockdown, Section 144, curfew and weekend lockdown. If you are visiting any of these areas during the weekend, be prepared.

Rules changing from this weekend

Kerala

Kerala has withdrawn its Sunday lockdown rules which were in place since May. So there will be no restrictions in any districts of Kerala this weekend.

Bengaluru

No activities will be allowed on Sundays, starting from July 5.

Assam

Weekend lockdown in the entire state till July 12.

Odisha

Weekend lockdown in these 10 districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda.

Tamil Nadu

Sunday lockdown will continue across the state in July. Chennai and Madurai are under strict lockdown till July 5. From July 6, there will be relaxations but not on weekends.

Punjab

Weekend shutdown to continue in July.

Maharashtra

The entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, excluding areas under Vasai-Virar municipal corporation, are under complete shutdown — on weekends also. The civic bodies of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi have announced a lockdown of 10 days.

Weekend lockdown strikes a balance between unrestricted activities and lockdown. Several states that can’t afford another lockdown because of the economic activities that have started to pick up momentum choose weekend lockdown to arrest the spread of the Coronavirus as much as possible. While business activities won’t receive the heat in case of a weekend lockdown, gathering of people can be restricted.