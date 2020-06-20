New Delhi: ‘There was no chance of extending the lockdown after June 30’, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami clarified on Saturday. Speaking to the reporters over reports which claimed that the government is considering to extend lockdown after June 30, Palaniswami asserted that the lockdown is like a speed breaker on the roads. Also Read - International Flight Operations Likely to Resume on Case to Case Basis, Says Aviation Ministry | Read Details

"The speed breaker prevents accidents from happening and the lockdown prevents the spread of coronavirus", he added.

Earlier, four districts of the state –Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu were put under 12-day complete shutdown in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The decision to free these four most-affected districts will be reviewed on June 30.

Meanwhile, CM Palaniswami also talked about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. He said that only God knows when the spread of Coronavirus will come down and the doctors are saying that the spread will come down step-by-step and the government is taking necessary measures.

According to him 80 per cent of the people who tested positive for the deadly virus are asymptomatic. He claimed that they will get discharged within a week. “Only 20 per cent show symptoms of coronavirus infection and only seven or eight per cent are severely affected and are admitted to hospitals”, he added.