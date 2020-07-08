Lockdown Extension News: Even as the Central government has announced ‘Unlock 2.0’ to restart the economic activities across the country, a number of states have imposed complete shutdown in their respective districts from today to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Also Read - Assam Lockdown Update: Week-long 'Total Lockdown' in Jorhat City From July 9-15 | Movement of All Vehicles, Opening of Pvt & Govt Offices Barred

Starting from West Bengal and Odisha to Assam, these states have announced strict measures in certain containment zones and districts to keep the virus at bay.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said complete shutdown will be imposed in containment zones in her state for seven days from 5 PM on Thursday to check the surge in novel coronavirus cases.

Starting from today, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha has also imposed complete five-day shutdown in the district to carry out health screening of people in the area.

West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the complete shutdown will be imposed in containment zones across the state only for seven days from today but can extend depending on the situation.

She has also directed the police to be strict with those violating norms put in place in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide the next course of action on lockdown,” the chief minister said.

She further added that if it is seen that the number of cases are coming down during this period, then some relaxations will be announced.

The development comes as the state on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 986 fresh infections taking the state’s case count to 24,823.

The chief minister approved a list of at least 25 containment zones in the city, 93 in North 24 Parganas and 56 in Howrah.

In the city, areas of Kankurgachi, Alipore, Bhowanipore, Khotta Bagan, Ultadanga, Mukundapur, Battala, Dutta Bagan Bijoygarh, Jora Mandir Bazar, Sakherbazar, Kasba, Progati Pally, Girish Park, Kar Bagan, Amherst Street and Beniapukur have been listed as containment zones.

The state reported 23 new fatalities on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 827. The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,705.

Assam

In a latest development, the Jorhat district administration in Assam on Wednesday decided to impose a week-long total lockdown across Jorhat district from July 9 to check the spread of coronavirus.

Making the announcement, Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said total lockdown will be clamped from Thursday in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board till July 15 in order to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

During this time, the movement of all vehicles, opening of government and private offices, markets, shopping complexes and shops dealing in non-essential activities will not be allowed.

The move was taken after a total of 253 people have tested positive in Jorhat district so far and 71 of them are from Jorhat city alone.

Notably, this is the latest district to go under complete shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A two-week-long lockdown from June 28 is underway in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city.

Apart from Jorhat, several other districts such as Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kokrajhar and Nalbari have imposed restrictions on movement of people to-and-fro Kamrup Metropolitan after Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that community transmission is taking place in Guwahati.

Complete lockdown of varied duration has also been imposed in two other districts Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong – from Monday and Wednesday.

Odisha

To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha has imposed complete shutdown in all urban areas and five block headquarters for five days beginning from today.

The complete shutdown will be imposed in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Hinjili Municipality and 16 NAC (notified area council) areas. The block headquarters include Sheragada, Sanakhemundi, Patrapur, Dharkote and Jagananth Prasad, he said.

During this shutdown time, a door-to-door health screening will be carried out in campaign mode in these areas. As many as 200 health teams have been formed for the purpose. At least one doctor will be present in each team.

In this time period, essential services like medical facilities, agriculture works will continue without any restriction.

The strict measure was taken after the number of coronavirus patients in the district increased to 2,621 with a single day spike of 273 new cases on Tuesday.