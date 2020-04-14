New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the COVID-19 but urged people to help needy and weaker sections of the society during these tough times. Also Read - Domestic And International Flights Suspended Till May 3

"The extension of the lockdown till May 3rd isn't something we all wanted but given the threat we face from COVID 19, it's a necessity. Let's do everything we can to cooperate with the authorities to avoid a further extension in May," the National Conference leader said in a recent Twitter thread.

"We owe it to the poor and weaker sections of society to do everything we can, whether financially or otherwise, to help them through these tough times. Govts must take the lead but it can't be just their responsibility," he added.

While the entire nation battles with the deadly viral infection, it is the needy who are suffering the most due to lack of adequate food supply.

In the initial weeks of the lockdown, thousands of migrant workers were seen on foot, walking to their home states due to the travel restrictions.

The Prime Minister in his address said that the focus of the second round of lockdown is to extend help to the poor. “Poor of this country is my family and the priority is to ensure that their pain are addressed,” he said.